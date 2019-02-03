World Briefs: Cruise missile test a success, says Iran

Cruise missile test a success, says Iran

TEHERAN • Iran announced the successful test of a new cruise missile with a range of more than 1,350km yesterday, state television reported.

"The test of the Hoveizeh cruise missile was carried out successfully at a range of 1,200km and accurately hit the set target," Defence Minister Amir Hatami said.

"It can be ready in the shortest possible time and flies at a very low altitude," he said in an announcement that coincided with 40th anniversary celebrations of the Islamic Republic.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

China officials dealt with over vaccine scandal

BEIJING • China's corruption watchdog yesterday said it has disciplined more than 80 officials linked to a major vaccine scandal last summer that inflamed public fears over the safety of domestically produced drugs.

Changchun Changsheng Biotechnology - a major Chinese manufacturer of rabies vaccines - was slapped with a US$1.3 billion (S$1.8 billion) fine last October after it was found to have fabricated records.

Four officials from the China Food and Drug Administration, including a deputy director, have also been handed over to prosecutors.

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said it would "seriously deal with" more than 80 other provincial or local officials. These officials have already been fired or demoted.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Passenger smuggled leopard cub on flight

NEW DELHI • A passenger who smuggled a month-old leopard cub in hand luggage on a flight from Bangkok to Chennai has been arrested, the Indian authorities said yesterday.

The cub, weighing just over 1kg, was found in a plastic grocery basket hidden inside a bag after the passenger arrived in India on the Thai Airways flight.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE