World Briefs: Confucius Institutes: Aussie unis under probe

Confucius Institutes: Aussie unis under probe

SYDNEY • Australian universities are being investigated over their contracts with Chinese state-run Confucius Institutes, officials said yesterday, amid fresh revelations over the scope of Beijing's control of teaching in the centres.

Attorney-General Christian Porter said the government was looking at whether deals between 13 Australian universities and the Confucius Institutes breach new foreign interference laws.

A study last year by German academic Falk Hartig found that 50 Confucius Institutes in Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas had a "clear agenda to present an apolitical version of China". AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Plugging of Indonesia oil spill 'will take weeks'

JAKARTA • Indonesia's state energy firm Pertamina said yesterday that it will take weeks to plug an oil spill at its Offshore North West Java (ONWJ) facility which has reached the northern coast of Java island.

The incident started on July 12, when natural gas was released during drilling at one of its wells at the ONWJ platform in the Java Sea, said Pertamina's upstream director Dharmawan Samsu. The oil spill has reached villages on the coast of the Karawang area in West Java, 2km away from the facility, he said.

REUTERS

France unveils new space defence strategy

PARIS • France plans to develop anti-satellite laser weapons, its defence minister said yesterday, laying out French ambitions to close the gap on rivals which are developing new arms and surveillance capabilities in space.

The United States, Russia and China have been heavily investing in technology for space, which is seen as a new military frontier. The ability to detect spy satellites and potentially destroy or cripple them is seen as a key capability.

"If our satellites are threatened, we intend to blind those of our adversaries," said French Defence Minister Florence Parly.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE