World Briefs: Compensation for Sewol survivors

Compensation for Sewol survivors

SEOUL • A South Korean court yesterday awarded compensation to some survivors of the Sewol ferry sinking, almost five years after the accident killed more than 300 people in one of the country's deadliest maritime disasters.

The court ordered the government and the ship's operator Cheonghaejin Marine to pay each survivor 80 million won (S$97,000), while relatives received sums ranging from two million to 32 million won. The same court had previously awarded compensation to the families of the dead.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

15 die in Iran military plane crash

DUBAI • A Boeing 707 military cargo plane crashed in bad weather yesterday, west of the Iranian capital, killing 15 out of the 16 people on board, the Iranian army said.

A flight engineer survived and was taken to hospital, the army said in a statement carried by the semi-official Fars news agency. The plane went down near Fath airport, which belongs to Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards Corps and is located near Karaj in the central Iranian province of Alborz.

REUTERS

Strike action at German airports

FRANKFURT • Eight German airports, including hubs in Frankfurt and Munich, are preparing for a wave of flight cancellations today because of a strike by security staff.

Airport security workers in Frankfurt, Munich, Hamburg, Hanover, Bremen, Dresden, Leipzig/Halle and Erfurt plan to walk out from 2am to 8pm (9am today to 3am Wednesday, Singapore time) as the Ver.di union pushes for higher wages.

Lufthansa said it will cancel at least 414 flights today, including 386 flights within Europe and 28 intercontinental services.

BLOOMBERG