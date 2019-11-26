World Briefs: CO2 levels hit new high last year: UN

CO2 levels hit new high last year: UN

GENEVA • Greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere hit a record high last year, the UN said yesterday, calling for action to safeguard "the future welfare of mankind".

The UN's World Meteorological Organisation main annual Greenhouse Gas Bulletin listed the atmospheric concentration of CO2 in 2018 at 407.8 parts per million, up from 405.5 parts per million in 2017.

That increase was just above the annual average increase over the past decade. CO2 is responsible for roughly two-thirds of Earth's warming.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Man charged over UK truck deaths

LONDON • A British truck driver charged with the manslaughter of 39 Vietnamese nationals found dead in a truck near London last month pleaded guilty yesterday to plotting to assist unlawful immigration and to acquiring criminal property.

Maurice Robinson, 25, appeared in court by video link from Belmarsh Prison. He was not asked to enter a plea to the 41 other charges, including 39 counts of manslaughter. Robinson is next due in court on Dec 13.

REUTERS

Philippine troops rescue hostages

MANILA • Soldiers in the southern Philippines have rescued a British man and a Filipino woman from members of an Islamist militant group, the army said yesterday, after their captors fled during a military operation.

The couple, Allan and Wilma Hyrons, were abducted at gunpoint on Oct 4 from the resort they ran in a neighbouring province. They are now being looked after at a military camp. The kidnappers were members of Abu Sayyaf, a group that operates in the Sulu archipelago.

REUTERS