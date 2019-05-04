World Briefs: Climate pact: US House votes to stay

Climate pact: US House votes to stay

WASHINGTON • The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives has passed legislation that would prevent President Donald Trump from following through on his withdrawal of the United States from the Paris climate agreement.

The House voted 231:190 to pass the Climate Action Now Act, with three Republicans crossing the political aisle to vote with the Democrats.

But the Republican-led Senate is highly unlikely to take up the measure, which would bar federal funds from being used to withdraw from the accord, a decision Mr Trump announced in mid-2017.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Kim Jong Nam murder suspect freed

KUALA LUMPUR • A Vietnamese woman who spent more than two years in a Malaysian prison on suspicion of killing the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was freed yesterday, her lawyer said.

Doan Thi Huong, 30, and an Indonesian woman were charged with poisoning Mr Kim Jong Nam by smearing his face with liquid VX, a banned chemical weapon, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in February 2017.

Malaysian prosecutors dropped a murder charge against Huong last month after she pleaded guilty to a charge of causing harm.

She returned to Vietnam late yesterday, her lawyer said.

REUTERS

Man survives fall into Hawaii volcano

HAWAII • A man survived a fall into one of the world's most active volcanoes on Wednesday after he climbed over a metal guardrail at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, the US authorities said.

The man, who was not publicly identified, was trying to get a better look at the cliff edge when he lost his footing.

He fell 21m into the crater of Kilauea, whose months-long eruption last year destroyed an estimated 700 homes on the island.

Kilauea is not currently erupting, the US Geological Survey said in its weekly report.

Park rangers and rescue workers said they did not locate the man until later, when they found him lying on a narrow ledge below the edge of the cliff.

The park said the man was seriously injured but did not provide further details about his condition. NYTIMES