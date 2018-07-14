World Briefs: Civilians among 54 dead in anti-ISIS strike

Civilians among 54 dead in anti-ISIS strike

BEIRUT • An air strike on one of the last holdouts of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) group in Syria has killed 54 people, more than half of them civilians, a war monitor said yesterday. The US-led coalition fighting the militants said it was investigating the deaths.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Tourist kicked out of Australia over videos

PERTH • A Malaysian tourist was kicked out of Australia yesterday after videos showing "extreme sexual depravity and horrific violence" were found on his phone during a check at Perth airport. The man, aged 43, had arrived on Wednesday on a flight from Kuala Lumpur.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Fears over huge iceberg near village in Greenland

COPENHAGEN • An iceberg the size of a hill has drifted close to a tiny village on the western coast of Greenland, causing fear that it could swamp the settlement with a tsunami if it calves. It towers over houses on a promontory in Innaarsuit village and a danger zone has been evacuated.

REUTERS