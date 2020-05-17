World Briefs :Chinese ship in stand-off leaves Malaysia's EEZ

Chinese ship in stand-off leaves Malaysia's EEZ

KUALA LUMPUR• • A Chinese survey ship that had been involved in a month-long stand-off with a Malaysian oil exploration vessel in the South China Sea has left Malaysia's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), shipping data showed on Friday.

Since the middle of last month, the Haiyang Dizhi 8 had been surveying in the EEZ, close to where a drill ship contracted by Malaysian state oil firm Petronas had been operating in waters claimed by Malaysia, Vietnam and China.

The drill ship left the waters on Tuesday after completing its work. On Friday, the Chinese vessel moved out of the zone and headed towards China.

REUTERS

Trump fires State Dept inspector-general

WASHINGTON• • US President Donald Trump fired State Department Inspector-General Steve Linick late on Friday.

He said in a letter to House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi that he no longer had confidence in Mr Linick's ability to serve. Mr Linick, appointed in 2013 under the Obama administration, is the latest in a string of government watchdogs to be removed in recent weeks.

The Department of State said he would be replaced by Mr Stephen Akard, the director of the Office of Foreign Missions.

REUTERS

Rwandan genocide fugitive nabbed in France

THE HAGUE• • A top United Nations prosecutor said yesterday the arrest of a key Rwandan genocide fugitive in France showed that suspects would be brought to justice for crimes in the 1994 bloodshed.

The arrest of Felicien Kabuga is a reminder that those responsible for genocide can be brought to account, even 26 years after their crimes, said chief prosecutor Serge Brammertz of the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals.

Kabuga is expected to be transferred to the custody of The Hague to stand trial.

He was indicted by the UN International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda in 1997 on seven counts, including genocide.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Hong Kong police arrest eight mall protesters

HONG KONG • Hong Kong police arrested eight people protesting in a mall in the New Territories, one of four anti-government demonstrations in shopping centres across the city yesterday.

The protesters were held for unlawful assembly, assaulting officers or obstructing them in Tseung Kwan O mall, the police said in a post on their Facebook page.

About 100 protesters congregated yesterday in Tseung Kwan O mall before the police dispersed them, Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK) reported. Plainclothes officers arrested some, handcuffing them and making them lie on the ground, said RTHK.

In a shopping centre in Sha Tin, the police had to separate two clashing groups and some shops were shuttered as tensions rose, it added.

BLOOMBERG