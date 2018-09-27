World Briefs: China to cut tariffs on 1,500 products

China to cut tariffs on 1,500 products

BEIJING • China yesterday unveiled plans to cut tariffs for products, including machinery, electrical equipment and textile products, from Nov 1.

The cuts on over 1,500 industrial products are expected to lower costs for consumers and companies by about 60 billion yuan (S$11.9 billion) this year, the state Cabinet said in a meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang. The overall tariff level will be reduced to 7.5 per cent this year from 9.8 per cent last year as a result.

REUTERS

PAS to oppose Anwar in by-election

KUALA TERENGGANU • Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) will put up a candidate against Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in the Port Dickson by-election, PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang was quoted as saying yesterday by local media.

Mr Anwar, the incoming president of the ruling Parti Keadilan Rakyat, is expected to also face an independent candidate and another contestant from the small Parti Rakyat Malaysia. Nomination day is on Saturday and polling on Oct 13.

Dutch cyclists face mobile device ban

THE HAGUE • The Netherlands will ban the use of all but hands-free devices while cycling amid a growing number of accidents involving phones and bikes.

A draft of the bike law was announced by Transport Minister Cora van Nieuwenhuizen late yesterday. It will take effect from July next year.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Indian court to live-stream some cases

NEW DELHI • India’s Supreme Court decided yesterday it would start live-streaming some of its cases in a bid to increase transparency and prevent overcrowding in the courtrooms.

Indian courts are open to the public but do not allow video recording or broadcasting. A three-judge bench at the Supreme Court, ruling on litigation seeking such a move, said a pilot project would be launched and developed over time.

REUTERS