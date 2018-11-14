World Briefs: China targets news on social media

China targets news on social media

BEIJING • China's top cyber authority has scrubbed 9,800 social media accounts of independent news providers deemed to have posted sensational, vulgar or politically harmful content on the Internet. The Cyberspace Administration of China said late on Monday the campaign, launched on Oct 20, had erased the accounts for violations that included "maliciously falsifying (Chinese Communist) party history".

REUTERS

Tapes on Khashoggi killing 'appalling'

ISTANBUL • Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said recordings related to the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, which Turkey has shared with Western allies, are "appalling", Turkish media reported yesterday.

The Saudi critic's murder has provoked global outrage but little concrete action by major powers. Turkey has sought to keep up pressure on Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto Saudi ruler, and has released evidence undermining Riyadh's early denials of involvement.

REUTERS

Cathay Pacific cyber attack lasted months

HONG KONG • The world's biggest airline data breach that affected millions of Cathay Pacific customers was the result of a sustained cyber attack that lasted for three months.

The firm was subjected to continuous breaches that were at their "most intense" from March to May but continued after, Cathay said in a written submission to the city's Legislative Council yesterday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE