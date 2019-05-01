World Briefs : China sentences second Canadian to death

China sentences second Canadian to death

BEIJING • A Chinese court sentenced a second Canadian man to death for drug trafficking yesterday amid tensions between Ottawa and Beijing.

The court in southern Guangdong province said Fan Wei had been part of an international narcotics syndicate working out of Taishan city in 2012.

In January, Canadian Robert Lloyd Schellenberg was handed the death penalty in a separate drug trafficking case.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Flaws in Huawei gear for Vodafone resolved

LONDON • Telecoms group Vodafone found security flaws in equipment supplied by China's Huawei to its Italian business in 2011 and 2012, the two companies said yesterday

Vodafone said the security vulnerabilities were found in two products and that both incidents were resolved quickly. Telecoms equipment maker Huawei is under scrutiny after the United States told allies not to use its technology over fears it could be a vehicle for Chinese spying. Huawei has denied the allegations.

REUTERS

Firm plans 'mechanical trees' to absorb CO2

NEW YORK • Dublin-based Silicon Kingdom plans to erect "mechanical trees" in the United States that will suck carbon dioxide (CO2) from the air, in what may be prove to be the biggest effort to remove the gas blamed for climate change from the atmosphere.

The company said on Monday that it will build 1,200 carbon-cleansing metal columns within a year with which it hopes to capture CO2 more cheaply than other methods, following a successful test in Arizona.

REUTERS

Jho Low's former yacht now called Tranquility

PETALING JAYA • The superyacht Equanimity, once owned by fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, has been renamed Tranquility, according to ship-tracking website Marine Traffic. It said the vessel's name was being transmitted by the vessel's automatic identification system.

The vessel was one of many luxury items seized as part of the probe into the 1Malaysia Development Berhad state fund. It was sold to Genting Malaysia last month and is docked in Singapore.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK