World Briefs: China rejects claims fracking caused quake

China rejects claims fracking caused quake

SHANGHAI • Chinese officials said there were no indications that a deadly earthquake in the south-western province of Sichuan this week was caused by excessive shale gas fracking in the region, state media reported yesterday.

The comments came amid speculation in online forums that fracking had contributed to the 6.0 magnitude quake that killed 13 people and injured nearly 200 on Monday.

The quake-prone Sichuan region is the site of extensive fracking operations and accounts for about a third of China's total shale gas production.

REUTERS

Manila nabs suspected suicide bomber

MANILA • Philippine immigration agents have arrested a Pakistani suicide bomber suspected of having links with local terrorists in southern Philippines, the Bureau of Immigration said yesterday.

The suspect, identified as Waqar Ahmad, 36, was arrested on Tuesday while manning an appliance store owned by his uncle in Zamboanga City.

XINHUA

Euthanasia now legal in Australian state

MELBOURNE • Terminally ill Australians can for the first time apply to end their own life, after new laws went into effect in the state of Victoria yesterday.

The country's second most populous region made voluntary euthanasia legal under closely specified circumstances, a first for the country. The scheme will be accessible only to terminally ill adult patients with fewer than six months to live - or one year left to live for sufferers of conditions such as motor neurone disease and multiple sclerosis.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE