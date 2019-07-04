World Briefs: China raises security alert level for its ships

China raises security alert level for its ships

SINGAPORE • China has raised the security alert level for its flagged vessels heading through the Strait of Malacca, according to people who received notice from the central government.

The Transport Ministry warned Chinese ships to take increased security steps and raised its threat warning to three, the highest level, according to the people, who cited a July 2 document from the ministry and asked not to be identified. That was one level higher than the warning issued after recent attacks on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. The ministry was not immediately able to comment.

BLOOMBERG

Iran to boost uranium enrichment from Sunday

GENEVA • Teheran will boost its uranium enrichment from this Sunday to whatever levels it needs beyond the cap set in the 2015 nuclear deal, President Hassan Rouhani said yesterday, defying US efforts to force Iran into renegotiating the pact.

Iran announced this week it has stockpiled more low-enriched uranium than is permitted under the accord, a move that prompted US President Donald Trump - who withdrew the United States from the deal last year - to warn Iran was "playing with fire".

European co-signatories said on Tuesday they were "extremely concerned" by Teheran's apparent breach, while Israel said it was preparing for possible involvement in any US-Iran military confrontation.

REUTERS

Wanted German nabbed after Thai photos go viral

BANGKOK • Viral social media posts of a German man selling barbecue chicken in Thailand have led to his arrest for crimes allegedly committed in his home country, Thai police said yesterday.

The 34-year-old is wanted in Germany on charges related to drug trafficking, robbery and child pornography. He became an Internet sensation in Thailand when pictures of him helping his Thai wife sell barbecue chicken in Nakhon Ratchasima province were circulated online in May.

DPA