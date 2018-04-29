World Briefs: China plane entered S. Korea airspace

China plane entered S. Korea airspace

SEOUL • South Korea said yesterday it had scrambled military jets to intercept a Chinese aircraft that had entered its air defence territory, less that two months after Seoul officially lodged a complaint over another incursion.

The Chinese aircraft was believed to be a military reconnaissance plane and spent nearly four hours in the Korean Air Defence Identification Zone, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

It would be at least the third such incident this year. South Korea summoned the Chinese ambassador in February to formally complain.

REUTERS

'Golden State Killer' suspect in court

SACRAMENTO • A former policeman charged with murder in connection with a string of rapes and killings across California attributed to the "Golden State Killer" made a brief initial court appearance last Friday, sitting in a wheelchair and speaking in a hoarse voice.

Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, who was arrested last week at his home in a Sacramento suburb, was formally apprised of two of the eight murder counts against him and ordered back to court on May 14.

DeAngelo, wearing orange prison garb and shackled to a wheelchair, spoke only a few words to acknowledge that he understood the charges and that he was being represented by a public defender.

REUTERS

Swedish Academy member steps down

STOCKHOLM • The Swedish Academy said yesterday another member would step down, compounding one of the worst crises to hit an institution that picks the winners of the Nobel Prize for Literature.

The prestigious academy is embroiled in allegations of sexual misconduct by the husband of one of its members and is reeling over the admission that some prize winners' names - the subject of intense speculation and on which many people place bets - were leaked in advance.

"The Swedish Academy wants to inform that Sara Stridsberg told the academy on April 27 that she wishes to leave her duties as a member," the committee said in a statement, giving no further details.

REUTERS