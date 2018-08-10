World Briefs: Chile's Bachelet to be UN rights chief

Chile's Bachelet to be UN rights chief

UNITED NATIONS • UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has announced the appointment of Ms Michelle Bachelet, Chile's twice-serving President who endured torture under the Pinochet regime, as the world body's next human rights chief.

Ms Bachelet, 66, is set to replace Mr Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein of Jordan, a critic of United States President Donald Trump's policies, who has held the post of UN high commissioner for human rights since September 2014.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Argentina won't legalise abortion

BUENOS AIRES • Argentine senators yesterday rejected a Bill to legalise abortion after an impassioned debate, pushing back against a groundswell of support from a surging abortion rights movement.

The Senate voted 38 to 31 against the proposed measure, which would have legalised a woman's right to seek an abortion into the 14th week of pregnancy. The Bill had narrowly passed in the Lower House last month.

REUTERS

Crown casino sues to protect its views

SYDNEY • Australian casino giant Crown Resorts has filed a lawsuit to protect its views of Sydney Harbour from a neighbouring development backed by two of the country's richest families and a Chinese billionaire.

The suit against the state government sets the scene for a fight over one of Sydney's most prized possessions, harbour views, between the casino company of billionaire James Packer and a group of powerful adversaries who took over the 6ha former stevedoring site next door in January.

REUTERS