World Briefs: Cherry blossom scandal pulls down Abe's ratings

Cherry blossom scandal pulls down Abe's ratings

TOKYO • Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe saw his support rating slide amid questions about whether he rewarded supporters with invitations to a publicly-funded cherry blossom-viewing party.

Support for the Cabinet fell 6 percentage points last month to hit 42 per cent, according to a poll published yesterday in the Mainichi newspaper, the lowest since Mr Abe reshuffled his ministers two months ago.

Respondents cited the cherry blossom scandal as a source of their displeasure.

Australia endures driest spring in 120 years

SYDNEY • Australia has clocked its driest spring in 120 years of recorded history, the country's weather bureau said yesterday.

In its spring climate wrap-up, the bureau said that the majority of Australia received rainfall which was well below average. This spring was also Australia's fifth hottest on record, with the highest temperature at 47.1 deg C, recorded in the middle of last month in Western Australia.

New Orleans shootings leave 2 dead, 12 injured

NEW ORLEANS • Ten people were shot and wounded early on Sunday near the French Quarter in New Orleans, a popular spot for tourists.

Hours later, in a residential area about 5km north of the French Quarter, another shooting left two men dead and two others wounded.

Both shootings are under investigation, and the authorities did not immediately draw any link between them.

