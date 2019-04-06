World Briefs: Canadian minister fears foreign meddling in polls

Canadian minister fears foreign meddling in polls

DINARD (France) • Canada's Foreign Minister said yesterday it was very likely that there would be foreign meddling in her country's October elections and that there had already been some interference in the process.

When asked whether she was worried Russia would interfere in the election, Ms Chrystia Freeland said she was "very concerned". She was speaking on the sidelines of a G-7 foreign ministers meeting in France.

Deutsche Bank drops Brunei-owned hotels

BERLIN • Deutsche Bank said it had removed Brunei-owned Dorchester Collection group from the list of hotels its employees use after the South-east Asian nation adopted syariah law, including the death penalty for gay sex. "The new laws introduced by Brunei breach the most basic human rights, and we believe it is our duty as a firm to take action against them," said Mr Stuart Lewis, the bank's chief risk officer.

All of Pakistan's F-16s accounted for: Report

NEW DELHI • Pakistan's F-16 combat jets have all been accounted for, US-based Foreign Policy magazine said, citing US officials, contradicting an Indian air force assessment that it had shot down one of the jets in February.

India and Pakistan engaged in an aerial battle over Kashmir a day after Indian jets crossed over into Pakistan to attack a suspected camp of anti-India militants. An Indian jet was brought down. India said it, too, had shot down a Pakistani aircraft.

