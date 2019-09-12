World Briefs: Campaigning starts for Canada's Oct 21 vote

Campaigning starts for Canada's Oct 21 vote

OTTAWA • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau kicked off Canada's election campaign yesterday, with polls showing his Liberals in a tight race with the opposition Conservative Party ahead of the Oct 21 vote.

Neither of the two main parties is polling high enough to win a majority of the 338 seats up for grabs.

BLOOMBERG

China-backed telco nabs Philippine military deal

MANILA • The Philippine military agreed yesterday to allow a new cellphone network powered by a Chinese state telecoms giant to install communications equipment on its army bases, despite concerns among some lawmakers about possible espionage.

The military said it had signed a preliminary deal with Mislatel, a group controlled by Philippine tycoon Dennis Uy, to install communications facilities at its camps. Mr Uy's two holding companies have partnered with China Telecom.

REUTERS

Airbus copters under scrutiny following crash

OSLO • European regulators have ordered immediate checks on recently delivered versions of some Airbus helicopters, after a crash in Arctic Norway on Aug 31 killed the Swedish pilot and five Norwegians.

Norwegian investigators have not discovered a root cause of the AS350 B3E helicopter crash. But preliminary findings prompted Airbus Helicopters to call for precautionary checks on parts linking the engine and main gearbox.

REUTERS