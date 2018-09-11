World Briefs: Cambodian opposition leader freed after a year

Cambodian opposition leader freed after a year

PHNOM PENH • Cambodian opposition leader Kem Sokha was released from jail yesterday, a year after he was detained on treason charges, as the country's strongman ruler loosens his grip on opponents after sweeping one-sided polls.

Kem Sokha was head of the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party which has been dissolved by court order.

He was bailed from pre-trial detention in a remote border prison on condition that he does not flee "proceedings" against him, a court in Cambodia's capital said in a statement. He still faces up to 30 years if convicted of treason.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Man donates part of liver to save former teacher

KUANTAN • A doctor-to-be has given his primary school teacher a new lease of life by donating part of his liver to her.

Medical graduate Chen Ze Rong, 25, donated 67 per cent of his liver to Ms Liang Feng Pin, his former teacher from Kong Min Chinese school in Kuantan.

Ms Liang was Mr Chen's science teacher and her only daughter, Ms Zheng Zi Jing, was also Mr Chen's classmate when they were in Year 5.

The transplant was completed in Singapore and both Mr Chen and Ms Liang are recovering in hospital.

SIN CHEW DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Man nabbed after police chase on Lyon runway

LYON • French police arrested a man yesterday following a high-speed chase on the runway at Lyon airport after the driver rammed his car into the terminal and drove through the building.

Police said they began pursuing the white Mercedes when it was spotted speeding the wrong way down a nearby highway. He rammed into automatic glass doors near the main entrance to Terminal 1 and drove through the building, smashing through another set of doors before emerging onto the runway, chased by about a dozen police vehicles as well as a helicopter.

Nobody was injured in the incident, which led to the suspension of all flights in and out of Lyon Saint-Exupery airport, France's third largest.

A police source said the man's motives were not yet known and regional security authorities said Lyon prosecutors had opened an inquiry.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE