World Briefs: California facing more climate-change risks

California facing more climate-change risks

NEW YORK • Two-thirds of California's beaches may be washed away by the end of the century, according to the state's latest forecast.

California's fourth statewide climate assessment, released on Monday, details the increasingly dire impact of climate change, including rising seas, climbing temperatures, more land lost to wildfires and extreme water shortages.

Without significant efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions, the average annual maximum daily temperature is expected to increase by 10 to 16 deg C by 2100. The impact will be felt far sooner, it added.

BLOOMBERG

Putin softens pension reform plan

MOSCOW • Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday proposed a series of measures to soften a deeply unpopular pension reform plan, in an apparent attempt to stem a major fall in his approval ratings.

In a rare televised address, Mr Putin suggested raising the state pension age by five years to 60 years for women, instead of the earlier proposed eight-year hike to 63, among other measures.

The proposed retirement age hike for men - by five years to 65 - will remain unchanged.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

UK to work on its own satellite system

LONDON • Britain will invest in the possible creation of its own satellite-navigation system, the government announced yesterday, after being excluded from the European Union's Galileo programme because of Brexit.

At the same time, London said it is continuing to negotiate with the EU about remaining in the Galileo programme.

Britain will invest £92 million (S$162 million), taken from its £3 billion Brexit fund, for an 18-month study into an alternative British programme.

In June, Britain revealed that it had been formally excluded from future contracts for the Galileo programme that is intended for commercial uses, such as logistics, as well as for armed forces and emergency services.

Britain played a major role in developing Galileo, an alternative to the United States' GPS.

Galileo is expected to be fully operational in 2026.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE