World Briefs: Bulls gore two to death in Tamil Nadu festival

Bulls gore two to death in Tamil Nadu festival

NEW DELHI • At least two spectators were gored to death at a bull-wrestling festival in India that animal activists say is cruel and want banned, said police yesterday.

The bulls broke through barricades separating fans from the arena on Sunday in Pudukottai, in Tamil Nadu state, where thousands had gone to watch the Jallikattu festival.

More than 100 people have been hurt since the festival, an annual fixture in the southern Tamil Nadu state, kicked off last Wednesday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Tokyo offers food to ease rush hour woes

TOKYO • One of Tokyo's most crowded subway lines is hoping to ease the rush hour crush by offering free food.

The Tozai line is trying to entice users to take trains before the worst of the morning rush hour starts.

If it can convince at least 2,000 commuters to take earlier trains over the next two weeks, Tokyo Metro - the company operating the line - will offer each of the early birds free tempura.

And if 2,500 people complete the challenge to ride to work earlier every day over the period, they will each get a free bowl of soba.

If more than 3,000 commuters get on board, they will get a combo - soba and tempura - for their trouble.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Israel opens new airport to boost tourism

TEL AVIV • Israel inaugurated a new international airport yesterday in its desert south.

The new airport is meant to boost tourism to the nearby Red Sea and serve as an emergency alternative to Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport.

Initially, Ramon Airport will handle only domestic flights.

No date has been given yet for the start of international flights.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE