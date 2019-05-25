World Briefs : Brunei Sultan returns Oxford honorary degree

Brunei Sultan returns Oxford honorary degree

LONDON • Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah has returned an honorary degree awarded by Britain's Oxford University after a global backlash led by celebrities including George Clooney and Elton John for proposing the death penalty for gay sex and adultery.

Nearly 120,000 people had signed a petition by April calling on Oxford University to rescind the honorary law degree awarded in 1993 to the sultan, the world's second-longest reigning monarch and Prime Minister of the oil-rich country.

Oxford University said the sultan had decided to hand back the honorary degree on May 6, while it was reviewing its decision to award it.

REUTERS

Over 360 same-sex couples marry in Taiwan

TAIPEI • Same-sex couples tied the knot in emotional scenes in Taiwan yesterday, the first such legal marriages in Asia, and hailed by activists as a social revolution for the region.

Taiwan's Parliament passed a Bill last week that endorsed same-sex marriage, although the measure could complicate President Tsai Ing-wen's bid for re-election next year.

More than 360 same-sex couples married yesterday, according to government data.

REUTERS

Weinstein 'agrees to $61m settlement'

NEW YORK • Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has agreed to a US$44 million (S$60.7 million) deal to settle lawsuits with his alleged sexual misconduct victims, his former film studio's board members, and the New York attorney-general's office, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The cash settlement will include about US$30 million for his alleged victims, former Weinstein Co employees and creditors, and their lawyers, sources said.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the tentative deal.

DPA