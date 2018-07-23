World Briefs: Britons oppose PM May's Brexit plan: Survey

Britons oppose PM May's Brexit plan: Survey

LONDON • British Prime Minister Theresa May's plans to leave the European Union are overwhelmingly opposed by the British public and over a third of voters would back a new right-wing political party committed to quitting the bloc, according to a new poll. Only 16 per cent of voters say she is handling the Brexit talks well, compared with 34 per cent who say Mr Boris Johnson - who quit as foreign minister two weeks ago - would do a better job, according to the poll by YouGov for The Sunday Times newspaper.

REUTERS

US doubts South Sudan peace process

NAIROBI • The United States doubts whether South Sudan's President Salva Kiir and rebel leader Riek Machar have the leadership qualities needed to deliver peace to the country at war since 2013, the White House said on yesterday.

Peace talks last week in the South Sudanese capital Juba need to be more inclusive to succeed, the White House said, adding that it will impose fresh sanctions on anyone who threatens the country's stability.

REUTERS

Fresh quake rocks western Iran

DUBAI • A 5.9-magnitude earthquake hit western Iran yesterday, injuring at least 128 people, hours after two other earthquakes struck Hormozgan province in the south, state television reported.

REUTERS