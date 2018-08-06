World Briefs: Britain to amend organ donation laws

Britain to amend organ donation laws

LONDON • Britain plans to increase the number of organ donors by changing the rules of consent and presuming that people have agreed to transplants unless they have specifically opted out.

Legislation to introduce the new framework for organ and tissue donation will be debated in Parliament later this year, with the system expected to come into effect in 2020, the health department said yesterday. "We believe that by making these changes, we can save as many as 700 more lives every year," Ms Jackie Doyle-Price, parliamentary under-secretary of state for mental health and inequalities, said.

REUTERS

Riyadh to admit Iran envoy to head office

DUBAI • Saudi Arabia has agreed to admit an Iranian diplomat to head an office representing Iranian interests in the kingdom, Iran's official news agency Irna reported yesterday, in a rare move after ties were broken off in 2016.

"An informed diplomatic source said on Sunday that Saudi Arabia had agreed to grant a visa to the head ... of Iran's interests section," Irna reported. "Observers saw this ... as a positive diplomatic step" in ties. The office is expected to be set up within the Swiss mission in Saudi Arabia, based on an agreement signed in 2017.

REUTERS

Gaza truce: Israel sets limited goals for talks

JERUSALEM/GAZA • Israel set out limited goals for Gaza truce talks yesterday, saying the focus was on a proposal to ease its blockade of the Islamist Hamas-controlled territory in return for the Palestinians calming their side of the frontier.

The Israeli statement came hours before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened his security Cabinet to discuss, and possibly approve, UN-and Egyptian-brokered ideas for preventing another Gaza war. Gaza has seen a surge in tensions since Palestinians launched weekly border protests on March 30, drawing Israeli army fire that has killed at least 157 people.

REUTERS