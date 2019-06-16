World Briefs: Brazil leader's attacker jailed indefinitely

Brazil leader's attacker jailed indefinitely

RIO DE JANEIRO • A Brazilian judge on Friday acquitted a mentally ill man of attacking far-right President Jair Bolsonaro on the campaign trail last year, but jailed him for an "indefinite period".

Adelio Bispo de Oliveira stabbed Mr Bolsonaro in the stomach on Sept 6 during a rally. Police previously said Bispo acted alone.

Bispo suffers a delusional disorder and for that reason cannot be tried under Brazilian law, the judge ruled. But owing to the "high risk" to himself and his wish to attack Mr Bolsonaro and a former president, Bispo should remain in a federal prison for treatment, the judge said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Five in UK die after eating pre-packed food

LONDON • Two more people have died of

food poisoning in Britain after eating pre-packaged sandwiches and salads, the health authorities said on Friday, in a listeria outbreak that has already killed three people in hospitals.

The patients died of listeriosis, a rare bacterial infection that is especially dangerous for pregnant women as well as people with weak immune systems.

The listeria bacteria primarily develop in dairy products and chilled ready-to-eat food, according to Britain's National Health Service.

The source of the infection is reportedly products supplied by The Good Food Chain, and the affected sandwiches and salads have since been withdrawn from hospitals.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

7 die while cleaning Indian septic tank

NEW DELHI • Seven people died of suffocation while cleaning a hotel sewer in India's western state of Gujarat, police said yesterday.

The incident took place on Friday night in Vadodara district after the men entered the septic tank of the hotel without any safety gear, local media reported.

Area police chief Jaydevsinh Vaghela said: "One of them had entered the tank and suffocated as a result of gas poisoning. When he didn't come out, the others went in to check on him and met with a similar fate."

According to the Sanitation Workers Movement, media reports indicate that 2,000 workers die every year in India's sewers due to exposure to poisonous gases.

DPA