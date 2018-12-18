World Briefs: Bomb attack on Athens TV station

Bomb attack on Athens TV station

ATHENS • A bomb blast early yesterday damaged a building in Athens housing the headquarters of Greece's private radio and television network Skai, but there were no casualties, police said.

Anti-terrorist police opened an investigation into the attack that focused on Greek extremist groups. Police cordoned off the neighbourhood in the Athens suburb of Neo Phaliro.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Nissan board fails to pick new chairman

TOKYO • Nissan board members meeting yesterday failed to agree on a replacement for former chairman Carlos Ghosn, who is under arrest on allegations of financial misconduct, the firm said.

"It was decided that the committee wishes to continue discussions; we accepted that," Nissan chief executive Hiroto Saikawa said after the board met in Tokyo.

Media reports ahead of the meeting had suggested the firm would be unable to agree on a replacement for Ghosn immediately, in part because of open discord with French automaker Renault.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Iran President's son-in-law quits post

TEHERAN • Iran President Hassan Rouhani's son-in-law resigned yesterday, just two days after his appointment as head of Iran's geological survey sparked accusations of nepotism, official news agency Irna reported.

Mr Kambiz Mehdizadeh, in his early 30s and reportedly married to Mr Rouhani's daughter in August, was appointed to the senior position in the Industries and Mining Ministry last Saturday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE