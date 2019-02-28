World Briefs: Boeing nominates Haley to join its board

Boeing nominates Haley to join its board

SEATTLE/WASHINGTON • US aerospace manufacturer Boeing said on Tuesday it has nominated Ms Nikki Haley, former US ambassador to the United Nations and a close ally of President Donald Trump, to join its board of directors at the company's annual shareholders' meeting on April 29.

If elected by Boeing shareholders, Ms Haley would help guide the future of America's largest exporter, which has a network of suppliers across the US and the world, as Washington and Beijing have been locked in intense negotiations to end a trade war.

Viewed as a rising star in the Republican Party, Ms Haley has often been mentioned as a future presidential candidate. Her counterparts at the UN saw her as a voice of clarity in the Trump administration.

REUTERS

IBM under fire for ethnic labels on job application

NEW YORK • IBM has been called out by job seekers for using racially insensitive labels in an online job application form, prompting an apology from the tech giant.

New York University computer science student Alex Gao said he felt offended after being forced to choose among ethnic categories including "yellow" and "mulatto" in applying for a software developer internship in the US.

BLOOMBERG

Japan's sumo wrestlers hit by whisker ban

TOKYO • Japanese sumo officials have introduced a crackdown on beards, calling them "indecent", under strict new rules on personal grooming.

Wrestlers have been told that they must look neat and clean during competitions.

The draconian whisker ban is part of fresh regulations which also bar tattoos and long nails, a sumo spokesman said yesterday, as the authorities look to clean up the image of Japan's iconic sport.

Superstitious sumo wrestlers often decline to shave their beards during tournaments as they believe it brings them luck.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE