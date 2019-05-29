World Briefs: Bid to transfer Rosmah's graft case to High Court

Bid to transfer Rosmah's graft case to High Court

KUALA LUMPUR • A Malaysian Sessions Court will on June 28 hear an application to transfer a bribery case involving the wife of former prime minister Najib Razak over a solar system project to the High Court, Bernama news agency reported yesterday, citing the prosecution.

Rosmah Mansor, 68, was accused of taking RM5 million (S$1.6 million) in bribes from Jepak Holdings' managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin through her aide Rizal Mansor on Dec 20, 2016, to help the firm obtain a solar project to supply power to rural schools in Sarawak. Rosmah has pleaded not guilty.

Malaysian historian Khoo Kay Kim dies

PETALING JAYA • Emeritus Professor Khoo Kay Kim, widely regarded as Malaysia's national historian, died of lung failure yesterday at the University Malaya Medical Centre at the age of 82.

Tan Sri Dr Khoo served for over 50 years in Universiti Malaya's history department, becoming a lecturer first in 1967 and, subsequently, gaining his professorship and appointment as the chair of Malaysian history from 1974 up to his retirement in 1992. He will be remembered as one of the instrumental figures in the drafting of the Rukun Negara (National Principles) to foster national cohesion, following the aftermath of the 1969 race riots.

Burnout not a disease, WHO clarifies

GENEVA • The World Health Organisation said yesterday that burnout remains an "occupational phenomenon" that could lead someone to seek care but it is not considered a medical condition.

The clarification came a day after the WHO mistakenly said it had listed burnout in its International Classification of Diseases (ICD) for the first time.

The WHO's World Health Assembly had approved at the weekend the latest catalogue of diseases and injuries, known collectively as the ICD-11.

While burnout was listed in the previous version, the ICD-10, its definition has been changed in the latest edition of the text.

"The definition has been modified based on existing research," a WHO spokesman said.

