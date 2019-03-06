World Briefs: Bezos still world's richest person on Forbes list

Bezos still world's richest person on Forbes list

NEW YORK • Mr Jeff Bezos remains the world's richest person, ahead of Mr Bill Gates and Mr Warren Buffett, according to the latest Forbes list of the ultra wealthy.

But while things are largely stable up top in that ranking, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg dropped three spots to eighth place, and former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg rose by two to ninth place.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

US-Philippine defence treaty 'needs revamp'

MANILA • The decades-old defence treaty between the United States and the Philippines needs to be revamped, or risks dragging Manila into a war with China, the Filipino defence chief said yesterday.

Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana made the comments four days after US Secretary Mike Pompeo said Washington would intervene in case of an armed attack on Philippine forces or vessels in the disputed South China Sea.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Sri Lanka raises sin taxes ahead of elections

COLOMBO • Sri Lanka yesterday sharply raised taxes on alcohol, tobacco and gambling to pay for public-sector salary increases and subsidised loans for small businesses in an election year.

Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera introduced a US$50 (S$68) entry tax on a handful of casinos while doubling taxes from the gaming industry.

Hefty increases were slapped on cigarettes and alcohol.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Virgin crew can ditch make-up, wear trousers

LONDON • Virgin Atlantic female cabin crew are to be allowed to work without wearing make-up, the company announced, and will be able to wear trousers as a standard option in their signature red uniforms.

"Not only do the new guidelines offer an increased level of comfort, they also provide our team with more choice on how they want to express themselves at work," Virgin said in a statement.

REUTERS