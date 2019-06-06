World Briefs: Beijing to crack down on Canadian meats

Beijing to crack down on Canadian meats

OTTAWA • China plans to boost inspections of imported Canadian meats and meat products as bilateral trade relations deteriorate, Canadian government officials said on Tuesday, a move that meat industry executives said could have "a disastrous effect" on their business.

China has already blocked imports of Canadian canola seeds and temporarily suspended the permits of two Canadian pork plants. Beijing is also demanding that Ottawa return a Chinese tech executive, who is facing extradition to the United States.

REUTERS

China launches first space rocket from ship

BEIJING • China's space agency said it had launched a space rocket at sea for the first time yesterday, in the latest step in its push to become a major space power. A Long March 11 rocket was launched from a ship in the Yellow Sea just after midday, the China National Space Administration said in a statement.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Sudan's military ruler offers to resume talks

KHARTOUM • Sudan's military ruler, General Abdel Fattah Burhan, yesterday said he was open to talks on the country's future, a day after calling them off amid a crackdown on protesters.

Sixty people were killed in a bloody two-day crackdown on Sudanese protesters carried out by troops and paramilitary forces, a doctors' committee close to the demonstrators said yesterday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

India aborts mission to find climbers' bodies

PITHORAGARH (India) • Treacherous conditions yesterday forced India's military to abort an aerial attempt to recover the bodies of eight climbers feared dead high in the Himalayas, officials said.

An air force helicopter took off early yesterday carrying elite paramilitary mountaineers to conduct what officials described as a "very high-risk" operation at more than 5,000m, but had to return to base after three failed attempts to airdrop the soldiers.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE