World Briefs: Bangladesh on alert ahead of Dec 30 polls

Bangladesh on alert ahead of Dec 30 polls

DHAKA • More than 20,000 Bangladesh paramilitary guards were deployed across the country yesterday amid mounting deadly violence ahead of a Dec 30 general election.

At least six people have been killed in clashes over the past week during the bitter campaigning between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ruling Awami League and the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Bacteria in pork products in Brazil

SAO PAULO • Pork products sold at retailers in Brazil contain antibiotic-resistant bacteria, according to a study funded by animal rights group World Animal Protection, providing potential evidence of overuse of the medicines in food livestock.

The study, which also looked at pork in three other countries, examined 100 meat samples from outlets owned by Carrefour, GPA and Walmart.

REUTERS

NZ to ban single-use plastic bags from July

WELLINGTON • New Zealand's regulations for the mandatory phase-out of single-use plastic shopping bags will take effect from next July 1, Associate Minister for the Environment Eugenie Sage confirmed yesterday.

Retailers will no longer be able to sell or provide single-use plastic bags after the Cabinet agreed to proposed regulations for a mandatory nationwide phase-out.

The phase-out includes lightweight supermarket bags, heavier boutique-style shopping bags and the "emergency" bags offered by some supermarkets as an alternative to a free single-use bag.

XINHUA