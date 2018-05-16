World Briefs: Australia probes Google over data collection

Australia probes Google over data collection

SYDNEY • Google is under investigation in Australia following claims that it collects data from millions of Android smartphone users, who unwittingly pay their telecom service providers for gigabytes consumed by the activity, regulators said yesterday.

Responding to the latest privacy concerns surrounding Google, a spokesman for the US-based search engine operator said the company has users' permission to collect data.

"Any charges for transmission of data over a cellular connection, including any location-related data, would be governed by a user's mobile carrier plan," it said.

REUTERS

Facebook details actions against offensive content

PARIS • Facebook has pulled or slapped warnings on nearly 30 million posts containing sexual or violent images, terrorist propaganda or hate speech in the first three months of 2018.

In an unprecedented report responding to calls for transparency after the Cambridge Analytica data privacy scandal, Facebook yesterday detailed its actions against such content in line with its "community standards".

The social media giant said improved technology using artificial intelligence had helped it to act on 3.4 million posts containing graphic violence, nearly three times more than it had in the last quarter of 2017.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Opposition leader jailed over anti-Putin protest

MOSCOW • Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was yesterday sentenced to 30 days behind bars for organising protests ahead of President Vladimir Putin's fourth inauguration.

One police officer testified Navalny ignored megaphone warnings that the anti-Putin protest was illegal. Navalny argued in court he had a constitutional right to hold a protest. Navalny's lawyer Vadim Kobzev said the trial "clearly (had) political motives" as Mr Putin begins a fourth Kremlin term.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE