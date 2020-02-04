World Briefs: Aussie PM Morrison to face political heat

Aussie PM Morrison to face political heat

SYDNEY • Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison will today front Parliament for the first time in three months as he seeks to repair his standing with voters angry with his response to the country's bush fire crisis and a scandal over sports funding.

Less than nine months after his re-election, Mr Morrison is now unpopular with voters and under pressure from opposition Labor lawmakers. A Newspoll for The Australian newspaper yesterday showed Mr Morrison's approval rating was at its lowest level since he assumed office.

REUTERS

Pope Francis plans Indonesia trip

VATICAN CITY • Pope Francis will promote inter-religious dialogue during a trip to Indonesia, the world's biggest Muslim-majority country, and make the first papal visit to mainly Catholic East Timor since it won independence from Jakarta, diplomatic sources said. The trip, which will include Papua New Guinea, is likely to take place in September.

REUTERS

Medical flights from Yemen take off

DUBAI • Flights carrying patients needing urgent medical attention began from the Yemeni capital Sanaa yesterday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said, a long-sought confidence-building measure in diplomatic efforts to end the five-year war. Sixteen passengers left on the first flight to Amman in Jordan, which took 18 months of negotiations to arrange, a WHO representative in Sanaa said.

REUTERS