World Briefs : Attacker shot dead in France

Attacker shot dead in France

PARIS • French police shot dead a man yesterday in the city of Villejuif near Paris after he tried to stab several people in a public park, France's BFM TV reported.

Sources told Agence France-Presse that one person was killed and two others injured in the attack.

BFM TV said the attacker died shortly after he was shot.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

UK temperatures set records in 2019

PARIS • Britain recorded its highest ever summer and winter temperatures last year, ending one of the hottest decades in history, the Met Office said yesterday.

As much of northern Europe sweltered in a July heatwave, the mercury hit 38.7 deg C in the east of England, marking Britain's highest daily maximum temperature on record.

In February, temperatures in London hit 21.2 deg C, a record high for winter.

Last year also saw Britain's highest recorded minimum winter temperature - 13.9 deg C in the Scottish Highlands.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Cambodia building collapse: 2 killed

PHNOM PENH • A seven-storey building under construction collapsed in southern Cambodia yesterday, killing two workers and trapping dozens of others under the rubble, as rescuers pulled eight injured survivors from the wreckage.

The building in coastal Kep province was meant to be a hotel but crumbled at around 4.30pm, with video circulating online showing concrete floors sandwiched together as firefighters and an excavator arrived.

At least two people were killed and 16 people injured, said Kep governor Ken Satha.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

Thais get creative in bid to go green

BANGKOK • Thai shoppers grabbed baskets, buckets and even a wheelbarrow to deal with a new ban on single-use plastic bags at big retailers, with many posting images of their efforts online.

Make-up artist Acharin Prahausri borrowed food-storage netting from his mother who normally uses it to dry fish, tossing snacks, milk and juice and posing for a photo at a 7-Eleven outlet in eastern Thailand. In other posts, one man grinned at the camera as he held a wheelbarrow laden with bottles of water, paper towels and soap.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE