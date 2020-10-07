World Briefs: Anti-virus software creator McAfee in jail

Anti-virus software creator McAfee in jail

BARCELONA • Anti-virus software creator John McAfee, indicted for fraud in the United States, was in jail yesterday pending extradition procedures after being arrested in Barcelona airport at the weekend, sources said.

The McAfee software firm's founder was about to board a flight to Istanbul with a British passport last Saturday when he was detained, a Spanish police source said.

REUTERS

Naver fined $31m for finagling search results

SEOUL • South Korea's biggest Internet portal Naver was hit with an unprecedented 26.7 billion won (S$31 million) fine yesterday for manipulating search results in favour of its own online shopping service.

The Korea Fair Trade Commission, the antitrust regulator, ruled Naver altered algorithms on multiple occasions between 2012 and 2015 to raise its own items' rankings above competitors'.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Mass surveillance of data unlawful: EU court

PARIS • The European Union's top court has ruled that unrestrained mass surveillance of phone and Internet data is unlawful, in a move which could curb the powers of spying agencies in EU countries.

The EU's Court of Justice yesterday said the general and indiscriminate retention of such data can be allowed only when governments face a "serious threat to national security".

REUTERS