World Briefs: Air strike on Yemen bus with kids under probe

Air strike on Yemen bus with kids under probe

RIYADH • The Saudi-led coalition yesterday announced a probe into an air strike on a bus that killed at least 29 children in Yemen where it is fighting Houthi rebels.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an "independent and prompt" probe into the incident on Thursday, while the US State Department urged the coalition to undertake a "thorough and transparent" investigation.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Muslim convert admits to mass murder plot

LONDON • A Muslim convert has admitted plotting to kill more than 100 people by driving a truck into pedestrians on London's Oxford Street, the capital's major shopping thoroughfare.

Lewis Ludlow, 26, had planned to rent the vehicle and plough it into shoppers in the bustling retail district, which attracts large numbers of tourists, during the busiest time of the week, prosecutors said.

Police recovered in March torn-up scraps of papers from a bin detailing his plans.

He will be sentenced in November.

REUTERS

Zimbabwe opposition party takes legal action

HARARE • Zimbabwe's opposition party, the Movement for Democratic Change, arrived at court yesterday to lodge a bid to overturn the results of the recent presidential election, which it alleges was rigged to ensure victory for Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Analysts say that the legal challenge has little chance of success, but the court action could delay Mr Mnangagwa's inauguration, scheduled for Sunday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE