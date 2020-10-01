World Briefs: Activist Joshua Wong granted bail in HK

Activist Joshua Wong granted bail in HK

HONG KONG • Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong was granted bail yesterday after being formally charged in court in connection with participating in an unauthorised assembly in October last year and violating an anti-mask law.

The court decision comes as Wong and other activists face prosecution on suspicion of several offences related to anti-government protests last year, which prompted Beijing to impose a sweeping national security law on Hong Kong on June 30.

The 23-year-old Wong, who was arrested on Sept 24, was defiant. His case was adjourned until Dec 18.

REUTERS

BJP leaders acquitted in mosque razing case

NEW DELHI • A special court has acquitted senior leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including a former deputy prime minister, 28 years after a Hindu mob demolished a centuries-old mosque that triggered deadly riots killing thousands.

The court in Lucknow, the capital of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, yesterday found no evidence against former deputy prime minister Lal Krishna Advani, BJP parliamentarians Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti, and 29 other politicians and Hindu activists who were charged with criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly and provoking riots.

The ruling will further deepen religious polarisation in India. The verdict can be challenged in higher courts.

BLOOMBERG

EU can slap US with tariffs over Boeing aid

NEW YORK • The European Union can impose tariffs on about US$4 billion (S$5.5 billion) worth of US exports annually in retaliation for government aid to Boeing deemed illegal by the World Trade Organisation (WTO), according to people familiar with the ruling.

The WTO decision, released privately to EU and US officials, is one-third of the EU's request for a US$12 billion award and lower than the US$7.5 billion retaliation judgment the WTO granted the United States last year in a parallel dispute against Boeing's European rival, Airbus.

The EU tariffs will target coal producers, farmers and fisheries, in addition to aircraft makers, all politically important industries for US President Donald Trump and his Republican allies in Congress.

BLOOMBERG

Sri Lanka President faces court challenge

COLOMBO • Sri Lanka's Supreme Court is considering petitions from as many as 40 individuals and organisations challenging President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's plan to restore sweeping executive powers to his office.

The nation's top court began hearing submissions on Tuesday from the petitioners who are concerned about the concentration of authority in the hands of the President, at the cost of the Prime Minister and the Parliament, and the undermining of judicial independence and the law-making process.

Mr Rajapaksa's government last month gazetted and tabled in Parliament the amendments that would restore the President's powers to dissolve the legislature one year after its election, a duration which had been increased to 4½ years under a previous change.

BLOOMBERG