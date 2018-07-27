World Briefs: Acting NZ PM calls for change to Aussie flag

Acting NZ PM calls for change to Aussie flag

WELLINGTON • New Zealand's Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters yesterday called on Australia to change its flag, saying it had pinched the Kiwi banner's design and was confusing.

"I've been in places like Turkey and elsewhere where they've confused our countries on the basis of those flags. It's not helpful," he said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Thousands flee California wildfire

LOS ANGELES • Some 3,000 residents in Southern California were forced from their homes by a raging wildfire which remained unchecked yesterday.

The so-called Cranston Fire grew rapidly to cover 1,900ha around 145km east of Los Angeles in the San Jacinto Mountains, said the San Bernardino National Forest agency on Twitter.

REUTERS

May reassures British public over drug plan

LONDON • British Prime Minister Theresa May said the public should be reassured rather than alarmed by plans to stockpile medicines and blood products ahead of a possible no-deal Brexit.

"I would say that people should take reassurance and comfort... Let's prepare for every eventuality," Mrs May said in an interview on Wednesday.

REUTERS