World Briefs: Acquitted Christian leaves Pakistan

Acquitted Christian leaves Pakistan

ISLAMABAD • A Pakistani Christian woman who spent eight years on death row falsely charged with blasphemy has left the country, more than six months after she was acquitted by Pakistan's top court, her lawyer and the media said yesterday.

"I have inquired within available channels and according to them, she has left for Canada," said Ms Asia Bibi's lawyer, Mr Saif Ul Malook.

Pakistani and Canadian officials have not officially commented on Ms Bibi's reported departure, perhaps due to the sensitive nature of her case.

REUTERS

Hazardous waste in Melaka river

ALOR GAJAH (Melaka) • Piles of hazardous factory waste have been found along the banks of Sungai Kelemak, a river in Melaka.

Melaka Consumer Affairs and Environment Association chairman K. Murali Krishna said he visited the site in Alor Gajah yesterday following complaints from residents.

He said residents living nearby had seen vehicles dumping rubbish there. Used tyres and aerosol cans were found all over the site.

"The waste was illegally discarded and there is a pungent chemical stench," he said after the visit.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

'Sugar Daddy' investor fined

BRUSSELS • A Norwegian investor and his firm were yesterday fined more than €240,000 (S$366,090) by a Belgium court for promoting prostitution through a "Sugar Daddy" dating website for rich men and young women.

The court also gave 57-year-old Sigurd Vedal a six-month suspended jail term for his site RichMeetBeautiful.com.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE