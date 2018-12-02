World Briefs: Aceh police capture 13 more escaped inmates

Aceh police capture 13 more escaped inmates

JAKARTA • Police in Indonesia's Aceh province said yesterday they have captured 13 more prisoners who escaped from Lambaro prison in Banda Aceh last Thursday.

Aceh police spokesman Ery Apriyono said the hunt continues for 77 other inmates out of the 113 who fled, local reports say. Twenty-three were recaptured on Thursday. The inmates had hurled bottles of water laced with chilli at guards, and used barbells to smash windows during their jailbreak, said director of prisons Sri Puguh Budi Utami.

Outcry as Sri Lanka cuts tax on sugary drinks

COLOMBO • Sri Lanka yesterday slashed a tax on sugary drinks in a controversial reversal of an anti-diabetes policy that attracted immediate criticism.

The Finance Ministry ordered an immediate 40 per cent reduction in the levy as part of a package of tax cuts launched by the government to win over public opinion.

But health campaigners and a former minister condemned the move as damaging the fight against obesity and diabetes among young people.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Iran navy launches stealth warship

DUBAI • Iran's navy yesterday launched a domestically-made destroyer which state media said has radar-evading stealth properties.

In a ceremony carried live on state television, the Sahand destroyer - which can sustain voyages lasting five months without resupply - joined Iran's regular navy at a base in Bandar Abbas on the Gulf.

The Sahand has a flight deck for helicopters, torpedo launchers, anti-aircraft and anti-ship guns, surface-to-surface and surface-to-air missiles and electronic warfare capabilities.

REUTERS

Another UK minister quits over Brexit deal

LONDON • British minister Sam Gyimah quit late last Friday over Prime Minister Theresa May's "naive" Brexit plan, dealing her another blow as she fights to get the deal passed in Parliament.

The universities and science minister is the seventh member of Mrs May's government to quit since she brought back the draft Withdrawal Agreement from Brussels.

Mr Gyimah, who voted to remain in the EU, said the deal was "not in the British national interest" and that voting for it would set Britain "up for failure".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE