World Briefs: Abu Dhabi prince in French torture probe

Abu Dhabi prince in French torture probe

PARIS • The French authorities are opening an investigation into Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan over accusations of complicity in acts of torture, according to sources.

The sources said on Friday that a French magistrate had been mandated to take on the probe, which will notably look at acts allegedly committed in the war in Yemen.

The complaint, filed by six Yemenis, focuses on alleged acts of torture in detention centres controlled by the United Arab Emirates on Yemeni territory.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

China braces itself for stronger wave of floods

BEIJING • Heavy rain sent the water level at China's Yangtze River to a new high, raising the possibility of more seasonal floods after earlier ones left over 140 people dead or missing.

The Three Gorges Dam, built in Hubei province to generate electricity and mitigate flooding, is under pressure as more rain is expected in the coming days.

Chinese state media said a second, and the strongest, wave of floods along the Yangtze River had arrived at the Three Gorges Reservoir and was reaching its peak yesterday.

BLOOMBERG

China warns UK against basing vessel in Pacific

LONDON • Beijing's Ambassador to London has warned Britain against stationing a new aircraft carrier in the Pacific, arguing that it would be a "very dangerous move" in a newspaper interview published yesterday.

Mr Liu Xiaoming told The Times that as London cuts trading ties with the European Union later this year, it should not "gang up with the United States on the Chinese" with military deployments.

The vessel is due to set sail on its maiden deployment next year, on a tour that includes the region amid concerns over freedom of navigation in the South China Sea.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE