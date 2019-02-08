World Briefs: Abe vows all-out effort to stop child abuse

Abe vows all-out effort to stop child abuse

TOKYO • Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has pledged that the government would make all-out efforts to eradicate child abuse in Japan, the Jiji Press reported.

Wednesday's pledge came in response to a series of child abuse cases which sparked a national backlash, including a case last month, when a 10-year-old elementary school pupil in Noda city, Chiba prefecture, died, allegedly after constant abuse by her father.

Paris recalls envoy in Rome after 'attacks'

PARIS • France has recalled its ambassador in Rome after what Paris described as baseless and repeated attacks from Italy's political leaders in the past months, and urged Italy to return to a more friendly stance.

It said yesterday that Italy's attacks were without precedent since World War II. Italy's two deputy prime ministers, Mr Matteo Salvini of the right-wing League and Mr Luigi Di Maio of the populist, anti-establishment 5-Star movement, have goaded French President Emmanuel Macron on a host of inflammatory issues.

India's Congress would ditch divorce decree

NEW DELHI • India's main opposition Congress party said yesterday it would scrap a decree passed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government prescribing jail terms for Muslim men seeking an instant divorce if the party wins an election due by May.

Mr Modi has said the decree is necessary to empower women, but Congress said it unfairly punished Muslim men.

Seoul to have cargo, pet, women-only cabs

SEOUL • Women-only taxis equipped with child car seats and penalty for taxis that refuse passengers based on their destinations will begin running in Seoul as early as this month, the Korean city's government said yesterday.

The Seoul government said it will add more taxis that provide value-added services, for example, taxis that specialise in running errands or carrying cargo, as well as taxis that allow pets on board.

