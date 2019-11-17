World Briefs: 737 Max return up to regulators: Boeing

737 Max return up to regulators: Boeing

DUBAI • Boeing moved yesterday to ease tensions with regulators over the return to service of its 737 Max plane, saying it was up to the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and its global counterparts to approve changes to the jet in the wake of two accidents.

The FAA told its staff last week to take whatever time was needed to review the grounded plane, after Boeing said it expected the FAA to certify the 737 Max in mid-December.

REUTERS

Protests in Iran over petrol measures

DUBAI • One person was killed in the Iranian city of Sirjan during protests that erupted after the government imposed petrol rationing and price hikes of at least 50 per cent, Iranian ISNA news agency reported yesterday.

The government said the price of a litre of petrol would increase to 15,000 rials (48 Singapore cents) from 10,000 rials and the monthly ration for each private car was set at 60 litres.

REUTERS

China blocks visit of 2 Aussie lawmakers

MELBOURNE • Two Australian lawmakers, known for their criticism of the Chinese regime, said they had been barred from visiting China next month because of their "frankness about the Chinese Communist Party".

Mr Andrew Hastie and Mr James Paterson were to take part in a study tour held by China Matters, an Australia-based think-tank.

REUTERS