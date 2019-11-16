World Briefs: 7.1-magnitude quake strikes Indonesia

7.1-magnitude quake strikes Indonesia

JAKARTA • At least two people were injured and some churches and homes damaged after a powerful earthquake battered eastern Indonesia, the country's disaster mitigation agency said yesterday.

The quake, which struck late on Thursday, had a magnitude of 7.1 with its epicentre in the sea 139km north-west of the city of Ternate, in the province of North Maluku, also known as the Moluccas, according to the US Geological Survey.

A tsunami alert was lifted after almost two hours, although there have been more than 90 aftershocks since the initial quake.

Pneumonic plague outbreak risk 'minimal'

SHANGHAI • Chinese health officials said the risk of an outbreak of pneumonic plague is minimal after two new cases were confirmed this week in Beijing, according to the official China Daily.

Two patients from northern China's Inner Mongolia region were quarantined after being diagnosed with the highly infectious and often fatal disease, the health authorities in Beijing's Chaoyang district said on Tuesday.

Rodent populations have risen in Inner Mongolia after persistent droughts, worsened by climate change.

Tourist dies while taking selfie in Thailand

BANGKOK • A French tourist has died after falling from a waterfall while trying to take a selfie in Thailand, police said yesterday. The accident happened on Thursday afternoon on the island of Koh Samui.

The 33-year-old man fell from the Na Mueang 2 waterfall, the same spot where a Spanish tourist died in a fall in July, Lieutenant Phuvadol Viriyavarangkul of the island's tourist police said.

