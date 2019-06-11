World Briefs: 6 convicted over rape, murder of Indian girl

6 convicted over rape, murder of Indian girl

PATHANKOT (India) • Six men in India were convicted yesterday over the notorious gang rape and murder last year of an eight-year-old girl from a Muslim nomadic tribe that provoked horror and stoked inter-religious tensions in the country.

The six men from northern India's Jammu region escaped the death sentence, however, with three given life imprisonment and the others five years in jail.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Iran steps up uranium production

TEHERAN • Iran has followed through on its threat to accelerate its production of enriched uranium, the UN nuclear watchdog's chief Yukiya Amano said yesterday.

Teheran's nuclear deal with major powers caps the amount of low-enriched uranium Iran can produce.

Given fluctuations in production, it was not clear when Iran might reach that limit, Mr Amano told a news conference, declining to elaborate on the production rate.

REUTERS

Pakistan ex-president arrested for graft

ISLAMABAD • A former president of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari, was arrested on corruption charges yesterday, dealing a blow to the opposition Pakistan Peoples Party over what the media said was an investigation into false bank accounts and money laundering.

Zardari, widower of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau, said the anti-corruption body's spokesman.

REUTERS