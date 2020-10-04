World Briefs

Ex-aide to China official under probe

BEIJING • A long-time colleague of Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan is under investigation for corruption and suspected of serious violation of the law, the authorities said.

Mr Dong Hong served as a senior disciplinary inspector under Mr Wang until 2017, when Mr Wang was chief of China's anti-corruption agency, the Central Commission for Disciplinary Inspection. Public information on Mr Dong's career is scarce, though state media articles date his relationship with Mr Wang back to the 1990s.

President Xi Jinping has overseen a fierce anti-graft drive, which was spearheaded by Mr Wang and his officials in the years after Mr Xi took over the presidency in 2012.

REUTERS

Weinstein faces new charges

LOS ANGELES • Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, 68, who has been convicted of sex crimes in New York, was charged in Los Angeles on Friday with six new counts over the alleged rapes of two women.

The first incident took place between 2004 and 2005, when Weinstein allegedly raped a woman at a Beverly Hills hotel, the office of Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said. He is also accused of raping another woman on two separate occasions in 2009 and 2010.

In total, Weinstein is accused in Los Angeles of either rape or sexual assault of five women. If convicted, he faces up to 140 years in prison.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Further delay for new Bond film

LOS ANGELES • The next big Hollywood movie release, MGM's James Bond flick No Time To Die, will be delayed until April 2 next year.

The release of the film, starring Daniel Craig, had already been pushed back to Nov 20 from April, after the pandemic forced movie theatres across the world to close. Hollywood has a growing number of films on the shelf because of Covid-19.

BLOOMBERG

Indian PM opens tunnel in Himalayas

NEW DELHI • India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday opened a Himalayan tunnel that will drastically reduce the time needed to rush troops to the remote border with China as tensions grow between the Asian neighbours.

The 9km tunnel traverses India's northern Himachal Pradesh state and lies on one of two main routes for troops headed to border areas in Ladakh. The US$400 million (S$545.5 million) tunnel will cut the journey by 50km and four hours. At an altitude of more than 3,000m, it has been hailed a feat of engineering, and was a decade in the making.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE