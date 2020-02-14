World Briefs

France won't bow to US pressure to ban Huawei

PARIS • France yesterday said it would not bow to American pressure to exclude Huawei from supplying equipment for its 5G network, though the Chinese telecoms giant could be subject to restrictions.

Taking a stance echoing those of Britain and the European Union, French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said that Paris could, however, prioritise European operators such as Nokia or Ericsson, as it begins preparations to roll out the 5G network.

"There is no discrimination towards Huawei... No, Huawei will not be excluded from the 5G in France," Mr Le Maire said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Ex-chairman of China policy bank arrested

SHANGHAI • Former China Development Bank chairman Hu Huaibang has been arrested for suspected serious violations of discipline, state broadcaster CCTV reported yesterday.

He had been with the policy bank since 2013 and was also the top official of the ruling Chinese Communist Party at the bank.

He stepped down last September amid corruption allegations.

He has been investigated by the country's anti-graft agency, the National Supervisory Commission, since late July.

Last month, he was expelled from the Communist Party for serious violations of discipline.

REUTERS

Thai police nab nine over illegal surrogacy

BANGKOK • A Chinese couple and seven Thais were arrested in Thailand yesterday, charged with violating a law banning surrogacy for foreigners, Thai police said.

Thailand outlawed the practice in 2015 after a string of scandals.

The police made the arrests in raids on several houses and offices in Bangkok and the central provinces of Patumthani and Sukhothai.

They found eight surrogate mothers, including one who was eight months pregnant, and also saved a 22-day-old baby boy and a four-month-old girl, the police said. They suspect that up to 14 more children have already been trafficked to China.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE