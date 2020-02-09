World Briefs: German state premier quits

German state premier quits

BERLIN • The recently elected head of Thuringia, an eastern German state, resigned yesterday in the wake of a political row over support he had received from the far-right AfD party.

"I announce my resignation as Thuringia minister-president effective immediately," said Mr Thomas Kemmerich of the liberal Free Democrats, one of Germany's smaller parties.

It was the first time a state premier had been elected with the help of the far right, crossing a red line in Germany where mainstream parties have always ruled out working with the AfD.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Call to boost military might in Iran

DUBAI • Iran should increase its military might to prevent a war, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told a gathering of air force commanders yesterday, dismissing the US sanctions on the country as a "criminal act".

"We should be strong to prevent any war against the country. Being weak will encourage our enemies to attack Iran," Mr Khamenei, Iran's top authority, said according to state news agency IRNA.

REUTERS

Johnson may rethink Cabinet cuts

LONDON • UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson may reconsider cutting several female ministers from his Cabinet and could name Britain's first female attorney-general as he carries out a significant overhaul of the government following the December election victory, according to newspaper reports.

Mr Johnson, whose Conservative Party won an overall majority that helped push through Britain's exit from the European Union last month, has been considering axing five female ministers, but he may now change his mind, while he is also preparing to appoint Ms Lucy Frazer as attorney-general, according to a Financial Times report.

BLOOMBERG