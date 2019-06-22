World Briefs: 30 killed in Indonesia home-factory fire

30 killed in Indonesia home-factory fire

JAKARTA • At least 30 people, including several children, were killed when a fire ripped through a private home that operated as a matchstick factory in Indonesia yesterday, the authorities said.

TV footage showed plumes of black smoke billowing from the home in the town of Binjai in North Sumatra, about 70km west of provincial capital Medan. The authorities said it was unclear what caused the fire.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Eva Airways cancels flights due to strike

TAIPEI • Taiwan's Eva Airways said it cancelled 71 flights yesterday, affecting around 15,000 passengers, and suspended bookings temporarily due to a strike by flight attendants over pay.

The airline's website showed flights from Taipei to New York, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, Singapore and Osaka were among those cancelled. Eva Air, best known internationally for the Hello Kitty livery on some of its jets, also said about half of its operations were affected by the strike and bookings are suspended for flights departing from yesterday through to next Saturday.

REUTERS

Mexican airline to fly migrants home for US$1

MEXICO CITY • A Mexican airline is offering US$1 (S$1.36) flights to undocumented migrants wishing to return to Costa Rica, El Salvador and Guatemala as the country struggles to curb arrivals from Central America.

The Reuniting Families programme, announced by Volaris on Thursday, aims "to assist in the repatriation of migrants", the airline said on its Twitter account.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE