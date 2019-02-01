World Briefs:

Air strike launched after church blasts

MANILA • The Philippine military launched an air strike against a local terrorist group suspected to be behind a deadly attack on a Catholic church on the southern island of Mindanao on Sunday. The authorities have intensified operations against a splinter group from the Abu Sayyaf in the southern province of Sulu including an air strike in parts of Jolo town on Tuesday.

BLOOMBERG

Muslims demand Nike recall sneakers

JAKARTA • Muslims have lambasted Nike for selling a brand of Air Max sneakers with a design on its sole that resembles the Arabic word for "Allah". The sports giant is being asked to recall the sneakers.

THE JAKARTA POST/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK

No progress on nuclear treaty talks: Russia

MOSCOW • Moscow and Washington have made "no progress" in talks on saving a key arms control treaty, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said yesterday, with the United States expected to begin withdrawal this weekend.

Russian and US officials had met to discuss the fate of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE