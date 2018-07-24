World Briefs: 3 arrested after acid attack on boy

3 arrested after acid attack on boy

LONDON • British police have arrested three men in London after a suspected acid attack on a three-year-old boy in the city of Worcester.

The boy was taken to hospital with serious burns to his arm and face after an incident at a Home Bargains store in Worcester, central England, last Saturday. Police said they had arrested three men, aged 22, 25 and 26, arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm. A 39-year-old man remains in custody.

Woman impaled by flying umbrella

OCEAN CITY (Maryland) • A woman was impaled in Ocean City, Maryland, by a beach umbrella in what appeared to be a freak accident, according to a spokesman for the resort town.

The 36-year-old woman was conscious when taken to a hospital but her condition was not immediately known, said the spokesman. The incident took place on the beach after an umbrella was apparently uprooted and swept away by a gust of wind.

The sharper end the umbrella shaft, which is used to plant it into the ground, impaled the woman in the chest.

100kg stone falls off biblical wall

JERUSALEM • An elderly worshipper had a close call yesterday when a 100kg stone suddenly fell from Jerusalem's Western Wall and crashed at her feet.

The Israel Antiquities Authority said the boulder may have been dislodged by erosion caused by vegetation or moisture in the biblical wall, the holiest place where Jews are permitted to pray.

A security camera captured the rare occurrence at the site revered by Jews as a remnant of the compound of the Second Temple destroyed by the Romans in 70AD.

